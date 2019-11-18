Horry County man with lengthy criminal history charged with child pornography count

An Horry County man with an extensive criminal history faces decades in prison after being accused in a child pornography-related case.

Horry County police charged Willie Oscar Jordan, 31, with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. Sexual exploitation of a minor is the South Carolina version of child pornography allegations.

According to court records, no bond was set in the case.

Police charged Jordan after officers responded to a reported violation of a non-contact order. A victim told police about an ongoing Department of Social Services investigation and Jordan could not contact her family.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

On Oct. 21, the victim was at the Aynor Sunhouse when Jordan and his sister arrived. The victim was in a car and the sister told her that she had a video on Jordan’s phone that she needed to see.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the charge relates to that video but did not release additional information. A copy of Jordan’s arrest warrant could not be obtained in time for this report.

Jordan, who is not a registered sex offender in South Carolina, has a lengthy criminal history in the area. Between 1997 and 2019, Jordan has faced several grand larceny and burglary charges.

In 2014, Horry County police charged Jordan with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office later decided not to prosecute the case, and court paperwork does not provide a reason.

Disgraced Horry County police officer Allen Large investigated the case where Jordan was alleged to have inappropriately touched an 11-year-old. Large and other former Horry County detectives were charged with misconduct in office for not investigating cases, including allegations of sexual assault against children.

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by three to 20 years in prison.