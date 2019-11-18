Crime
Horry County man with lengthy criminal history charged with child pornography count
An Horry County man with an extensive criminal history faces decades in prison after being accused in a child pornography-related case.
Horry County police charged Willie Oscar Jordan, 31, with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. Sexual exploitation of a minor is the South Carolina version of child pornography allegations.
According to court records, no bond was set in the case.
Police charged Jordan after officers responded to a reported violation of a non-contact order. A victim told police about an ongoing Department of Social Services investigation and Jordan could not contact her family.
On Oct. 21, the victim was at the Aynor Sunhouse when Jordan and his sister arrived. The victim was in a car and the sister told her that she had a video on Jordan’s phone that she needed to see.
Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the charge relates to that video but did not release additional information. A copy of Jordan’s arrest warrant could not be obtained in time for this report.
Jordan, who is not a registered sex offender in South Carolina, has a lengthy criminal history in the area. Between 1997 and 2019, Jordan has faced several grand larceny and burglary charges.
In 2014, Horry County police charged Jordan with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office later decided not to prosecute the case, and court paperwork does not provide a reason.
Disgraced Horry County police officer Allen Large investigated the case where Jordan was alleged to have inappropriately touched an 11-year-old. Large and other former Horry County detectives were charged with misconduct in office for not investigating cases, including allegations of sexual assault against children.
First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by three to 20 years in prison.
