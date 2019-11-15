Crime
Conway police investigating armed robbery at Church Street business
Conway police are investigating an armed robbery at a title loan store on Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at Carolina Title Loans, 612 Church Street, officials said. There were no injuries reported.
The suspect is described as a black man with black pants, a black hoodie and red shoes. Police are canvassing the area and investigating the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
Comments