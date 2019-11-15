Crime

Conway police investigating armed robbery at Church Street business

Conway police are investigating an armed robbery at a title loan store on Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at Carolina Title Loans, 612 Church Street, officials said. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black man with black pants, a black hoodie and red shoes. Police are canvassing the area and investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  