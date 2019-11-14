Caregiver verbally abused stroke patient who wouldn’t sleep: Horry County police report

A 61-year-old caregiver verbally abused a venerable adult because he would not go to sleep and kept her awake, according to a report.

Horry County police charged Debra Ann Basel with abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and remains incarcerated as bail has not been set.

The investigation started in early November when a man said his father had a stroke and was assigned in-home care, according to a police report. Basel was the caregiver, and the son had a video of her being verbally abusive to his dad, cops say.

The report states the abuse included Basel threatening the patient because he would not go to sleep and kept her awake.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The son also expressed concern that Basel was intentionally giving his father the wrong medication to get him to sleep, according to the report.

Abuse of a vulnerable adult is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Earlier this year, police charged Basel with mistreatment of animals. Officials say she left two dachshunds unattended inside a warm car in the Little River area.