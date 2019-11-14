Report: Man barricades himself in Myrtle Beach hotel — then climbs balcony, does it again

If at first you don’t succeed …

A suspect decided to barricade himself in not one, but two hotel rooms this week.

Myrtle Beach police charged Theo Lambert Silvester with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary. He remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday officers went to Room 302 of the Hampton Inn, 1801 S. Ocean Blvd., after a woman said she found Silvester lying on her couch.

The victim fled and Silvester barricaded himself in the room, according to his arrest warrants.

Silvester refused to leave when officers arrived, the warrants state. The officers forced their way inside to learn that Silvester fled to the balcony and the room above.

In Room 402, Silvester barricaded himself in the bathroom and refused to open the door for officers, according to warrants.

Eventually, the police convinced Silvester to open the bathroom door, according to the warrants.

Silvester told officers he broke in both rooms and fled to 402 trying to escape, according to the warrants. Officers searched Room 402 and found Silvester tried to destroy evidence by flushing it in the toilet.

Police also said Silvester stole diamond earnings from Room 302 that were valued at $1,000.

First-degree burglary is punishable by up to life in prison.