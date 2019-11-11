Myrtle Beach police investigate reports of shots fired in downtown neighborhood

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a report of shots fired in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, Myrtle Beach police spokesman, said officers responded to Vereen Avenue on Saturday for a report of shots fired. There were no injuries in the incident.

Several officers went to the scene about 4:40 p.m. that day for a possible shooting incident, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. Crime scene investigators also responded to the area. The shooting happened near King Street and Vereen Avenue. There was no suspect information listed in the report.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1300.

