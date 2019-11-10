Police: Murrells Inlet man hit, strangled ex-girlfriend on same day he got out of jail

A woman reported being slapped and strangled by her ex-boyfriend on the same day he got out of jail, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a 76th Avenue apartment in reference to an assault. The woman told police she was in her bedroom when the man — later identified as 24-year-old Edward Joseph Gamble of Murrells Inlet — opened her window from the outside without permission, slapped her and grabbed her by the throat and strangled her.

The report states that Gamble — whom the woman has a protection order against in addition to a “no trespassing” notice at the address — said “I should beat the life out of you right now” and tried to get her to provoke him before letting her go and fleeing south.

The victim told police Gamble had been arrested earlier that day for a probation violation and, while there, he left voicemails asking her to pick him up when he got out, according to the report. J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show he was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, stalking, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of a restraining order and first-degree assault.

Gamble — who has prior arrests for harassment — was still incarcerated as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim told police the two had dated before the relationship ended about a month ago. She told them they never lived together nor did they have any children in common, the report states.