Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Longs’ Freemont community

Horry County police are investigating a situation in which a man was shot at least three times Wednesday, according to an incident report.

On Wednesday evening, police responded to McLeod Health Seacoast in Longs for the report of a gunshot victim, the release states. The victim, a 24-year-old man, told officers he’d been shot in the Freemont community in Longs.

Medical staff at the hospital told police the man had been shot in the wrist, thigh and buttocks, and was being transferred to Grand Strand Regional Medical Hospital, according to the report.

Hospital staff provided the victim’s clothes to police, who met with a woman who drove the injured man to the hospital, the report states. Police say she showed them where there was blood on the front seat from when she took the victim to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.