Crime

Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting children in Horry County

A Gallivants Ferry man will spend 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

Deniz B. Lobo, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He entered his plea on Thursday during a hearing in Horry County court, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Lobo was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office. He will also have to wear and ankle monitor and register for a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Investigators say Lobo raped three children in Horry in 2016 and 2017.

Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
