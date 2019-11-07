Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting children in Horry County

A Gallivants Ferry man will spend 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

Deniz B. Lobo, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He entered his plea on Thursday during a hearing in Horry County court, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Lobo was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office. He will also have to wear and ankle monitor and register for a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Investigators say Lobo raped three children in Horry in 2016 and 2017.

