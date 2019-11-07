Bitten-off ear, nudity and a machete a two-day crime spree ends in arrest, Horry cops say

Nudity, ear-biting, carrying weapons and drug use were all part of the crime spree that police say a Longs man committed this week in western Horry County.

Horry County police arrested and charged Tristan Marcelus Vereen, 32, with kidnapping, second-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary in connection to the two incidents.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a Little River address for a reported assault. The victim said she was in the shower while Vereen used drugs, according to a police report.

Vereen started to act strangely and the victim tried to leave. Vereen stopped her and pushed her to the ground, according to the report. Vereen then hit her in the head, bit her arm and bit off a piece of her ear, police say.

The victim got to the door and screamed for help, the report states. The victim’s uncle took her to the hospital.

The next day, Horry County police went to a Sandridge Loop residence for a report of a burglary. The burglary was reported 10 minutes after officers responded to a panic alarm in the same area. A woman hit the alarm after hearing someone outside her home.

The person who reported the burglary said it was her mother that hit the alarm. The victim said she saw Vereen naked in the area after she heard her mom’s panic alarm, according to the report.

Once the victim made sure her mom was OK, she went home and saw Vereen naked, passed out on her bed, the report states.

The woman called for her son to help and he saw Vereen on the bed with a machete and kitchen knife. The son, and his brother, got Vereen out of bed and threw him out of the home, according to the report.

Officers found Vereen naked in the woods not far from his home, which was also on Sandridge Loop, the report states. Cops say it appeared Vereen was under the influence.