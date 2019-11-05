Brunswick County deputies arrest 3 people in connection to murder

Three people have been arrested in connection to a murder last week in Brunswick County, according to the county’s sheriff’s department.

Keontae Trulique Hill, 17, of Ash, and Amari Tyrese Singleton, 18, of Southport are charged with murder. Shamari Quintero Massey, 26, of Winnabow is charged with accessory after the fact of murder after allegedly helping Singleton flee the crime scene in a vehicle to avoid law enforcement.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Jaquan D. Angelo Brooks was murdered Oct. 30.

All suspects are in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

