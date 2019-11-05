Heroin, pills, gun: Here’s how much prison time a Conway man got after drug arrest

A Conway man will spend 12 years in federal prison after police found drugs and a loaded gun in his vehicle at a traffic stop, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Eron Jordan, 28, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Authorities said in May 2018, a Conway Police Department officer pulled a vehicle over when he noticed a vehicle with windows tinted so dark that he could not see the driver through the front side.

The officer smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle and asked Jordan to step outside of the vehicle.

Police asked Jordan about the smell of marijuana. He disagreed with officers about the odor and allowed them to look inside the vehicle.

Police found two bags of crack cocaine and two bags of heroin in the center console, a 9mm loaded handgun in the glove compartment, a silver scale in the front passenger door, cell phones, a glass jar of “a small amount of suspected marijuana,” $335 cash in the driver’s door, and more than $5,700 cash in a book bag, according to the release.

While searching a passenger in the vehicle, police found 70 hydrocodone pills, 69 oxycodone pills and 10 buprenorphine pills. Authorities said Jordan admitted everything in the car belonged to him and nothing belonged to the passenger.

Jordan, who has two prior state convictions for pointing and presenting a firearm, was violating federal law by possessing a firearm because of his prior convictions, the release states.

After 12 years in prison, Jordan will have a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision, the release states. He will not be eligible for parole because there is no parole in the federal system.