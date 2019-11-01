More than a pound of marijuana, seven guns seized in Horry County police raid

Police seized seven guns and more than a pound of marijuana during a recent raid on a Loris area home.

Horry County police announced the arrest of four people on Friday in connection to the incident. According to Horry County police, the Narcotics & Vice unit used a search warrant on Wednesday at a home on the 1300 block of Cedar Branch Road. They got the search warrant after U.S. Marshals went to the house to arrest a wanted person and say they saw drugs and guns in plain view.

Police said they seized seven guns, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 3.6 ounces of heroin and 11.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Alfredo Gore, 41, of Loris, was charged with trafficking heroin, distribution of cocaine, distribution of cocaine base, possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was also charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature stemming from a previous incident, police say.

Ja’Mari Francois, 21, and Tyruss Hemingway, 18, of Loris were both charged with trafficking heroin, distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Eric Rashad Squires, 28, of Loris, was charged with attempted murder. He is accused of firing a gun during a dispute with a man in Loris.