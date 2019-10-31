Sex offender raped a child in Horry County and now will spend life in prison

A 34-year-old man will spend life in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Donald Frank Halstead, of Myrtle Beach, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following a two-day trial, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A judge sentenced Halstead to life in prison without parole.

Halstead was a family friend of the victim and raped her in Horry County. Halstead was a registered sex offender at the time of the incident.

He was required to register after a 2012 conviction in South Carolina for incident exposure related to an incident involving three young girls.