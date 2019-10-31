Man beats elderly woman causing life-threatening stroke, ICU stay: Myrtle Beach cops say

An elderly woman suffered a brain injury and a life-threatening stroke following an attack at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to a police report.

The suspected attacker, Richard Alan Omerza, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was arrested by Myrtle Beach police this week and is free after posting $25,000 bond.

Myrtle Beach officers say the incident happened in May at the Schooner 2, 2108 N. Ocean Blvd., according to a police report. Omerza assaulted the elderly woman by grabbing her arms and putting his hands around her neck, authorities said.

The report does not specify the victim’s age, only that she is “elderly.”

Omerza, 62, either dropped or threw the victim, which caused her to strike her head, according to the report. Omerza did not seek medical care for the woman for more than a day, the report states.

The victim had several injuries, including a brain bleed and a life-threatening stroke caused by bleeding in the space around the brain, according to the report. The victim stayed in ICU for more than a week as a result of the alleged assault.

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.