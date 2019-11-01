Myrtle Beach teen faces 2 centuries in prison if convicted of child pornography charges

A 19-year-old faces more than 200 years in prison if convicted of nearly two dozen counts of possession of child pornography.

Kevin Eric Heins, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday on 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second- or third-degree. Those charges are the South Carolina equivalent of possession of child pornography.

Jail records show his booking agency was the county sheriff’s office, but those charges are typically prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office. The office has not sent out a news release confirming details of his crime.

Heins was booked in the morning and released hours later on $22,000 bond. His bond and charges have not been entered into the Horry County public index as of Friday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW