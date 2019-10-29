Man performed sex acts in front of children for years, Myrtle Beach cops say

A 45-year-old man is accused of performing sex acts in front of children for years, and officials say their investigation spanned multiple states.

Myrtle Beach police charged Calvin J. Simpson with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful neglect of a child and indecent exposure. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

The North Myrtle Beach police, Rochester, New York police and Myrtle Beach officers conducted a joint investigation. Authorities say Simpson exposed himself and performed sex acts in front of children between 2016 and 2019.

One incident happened at the Caravelle Resort, 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., in March 2017. A 9-year-old girl said Simpson exposed himself, performed the act and tried to get her to touch his genitals, according to Simpson’s arrest warrant.

The girl said she was afraid that Simpson was going to try to rape her, according to the warrant.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by 25 years to life in prison. Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.