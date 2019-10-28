Duo held down man, robbed him near Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, cops say

A man was held down and robbed in downtown Myrtle Beach on Monday morning, and now police say they have arrested the suspects.

Officers charged Steven L. Kirby Jr., 42, and Jerry Alan Lynott, 34, with strong-armed robbery.

Myrtle Beach police went to 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard around 5 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery, according to the arrest warrants. The victim said two people held him down and stole $300.

Police got surveillance video from the nearby street cameras and identified the suspects. The duo was arrested a short time later and the victim identified them, according to the warrants.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Strong-armed robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.