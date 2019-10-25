She was moving items out of a Conway house when she was attacked and robbed, report says

A woman was attacked and robbed as she tried to move items out of her old Conway home, according to a police report.

On Wednesday, Horry County police responded to a reported robbery that happened at a S.C. Highway 905 home. The victim said she was moving items with the power out, so she used two cell phones as flashlights.

The woman put some boxes in her SUV and went back inside the darkened home. There, a suspect hit her in the head and kicked her in the stomach, according to the report.

The woman got off the ground and wrestled with a suspect over the cell phones, according to the report. The suspect fled the area with one of the phones.

The victim drove to a safe place and then went to the Horry County police north precinct to report the attack, according to authorities.

Police did not include suspect information in the incident report.