Police: Georgetown High student found with loaded pistol, threats made on school bus

A Georgetown High School student faces charges for having a loaded pistol on campus on Thursday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office found the pistol on the student as deputies were investigating a report of threats made on a school bus.

The student has not been named and charges are pending, according to the department. There are no additional threats, and all students are safe and secure.

The student was interviewed in the principal’s office, and sheriff’s deputies found the gun on the student during a pat-down, according to the office.

