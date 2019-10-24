One detained in connection to vandalism of dozens of cars in Market Common parking garage

One person is being detained after several cars were damaged in The Market Common parking garage earlier this month.

Mayor Brenda Bethune posted on Facebook about how Myrtle Beach police took one in connection to the vandalism. The department confirmed Colin Stuart Turnnidge, 25, was charged with felony damage to property in connection to the incident.

Turnnidge is being held at the department, pending a bond hearing. He was arrested on Thursday by Myrtle Beach police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Oct. 15, police started an investigation after several cars were vandalized overnight in The Market Common parking garage off Farrow Parkway. According to a police report, nearly three dozen cars were damaged in the incident.

