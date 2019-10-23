Horry County man given prison time for child pornography

Horry County man Charles Jared Thomas is going to jail for four years after he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas, 32, sent child pornography in 2016 to investigators with the South Carolina Attorney Generals office, according to a release. Investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department also received pornography from Thomas.

Warrants were issued and law enforcement found additional child pornography on two laptops in Thomas’ residence, officials said.

Charles Jared Thomas Photo provided by J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Thomas plead guilty on Oct. 21 in front of Judge Deadra Jefferson in an Horry County courtroom. His charges could have landed him in prison for up to a decade.

Once release from jail, Thomas will have to register as a sex offender.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said child pornography is repulsive and will not be tolerated.

“The people who share and possess child pornography need to remember that our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works around the clock to find you, and we make arrests every week,” Wilson said in the release.