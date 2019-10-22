A Conway woman had her car stolen after a man pointed a gun at her, police say

A Conway woman was driving her friend home early Saturday morning when a gun was pointed at her, according to an incident report.

Conway police responded to an apartment complex at 1911 Ninth Avenue at 5:30 a.m. for a reported carjacking. The victim told police she was driving on Hill Street dropping her friend off at home, according to the report.

When parked, the two were talking in the car when a black man wearing a black mask approached the driver’s side window, the report states. The man pointed a black handgun at the victim and instructed her to “give him everything,” according to the report.

The victim then gave the suspect her silver 2013 Ford Fusion that was carrying $185 worth of personal items, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.