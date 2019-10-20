Heavy police presence responding to Racepath neighborhood in Myrtle Beach area

Update: Horry County Public Information Officer Mikayla Moskov said that after officers responded the report of a possible shooting, it appeared to be a false alarm. Police found no victims, suspects, shell casings nor any other evidence that there was a shooting incident, Moskov said.

There is a heavy police presence in the Racepath community in the Myrtle Beach area Sunday afternoon.

There were several police cars and officers were talking to residents near Shannondora Street in the neighborhood. A little after 2 p.m., an officer on scene told a Sun News reporter it was not safe to be near that location.

Myrtle Beach Cpl. Thomas Vest, who said his agency is assisting Horry County, confirmed MBPD officers were responding to an unspecified incident in the area of Magnolia Lane. Attempts to reach Horry County police so far have been unsuccessful.

