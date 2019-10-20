Man stabbed several times after refusing to give a suspect money, Myrtle Beach police say

A man was stabbed multiple times in Myrtle Beach late Saturday night and police are investigating the incident, according to an incident report.

Police responded to the 200 block of Cedar Street for the report of an assault. There, officers found a victim being treated by emergency medical services personnel for multiple stab wounds, the report states.

The man told police an unidentified suspect approached him asking for money. The victim told officers the suspect began stabbing him when he didn’t comply with the request, according to the report.

The victim described the suspect as a black man with a short afro who wearing dark clothing and a backpack. Officers believe the suspect left the incident location and headed toward U.S. 501, the report states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.