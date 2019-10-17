Crime

Have you seen this person? Conway police seek armed robbery suspect

Conway Police are looking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Officers responded to 3410 Highway 501 in Conway at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Security cameras filmed a black man entering a Scotchman’s convenience store. Police believe the man to be 5’8” and weigh around 140 pounds. He was described as having a scruffy beard and looking to be between 25 and 35 years of age.

He was wearing a black hoodie, red shoes and red pants.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call 843-488-7651.

