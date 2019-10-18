Horry County man faces century behind bars in child pornography case, officials say

An Horry County man faces 100 years in prison in connection to a child pornography investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Mark Avery Pierce, 47, of Little River, on Friday. He was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say that Pierce had multiple files of child pornography.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Pierce was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday morning. He has not had bail set on his charges.