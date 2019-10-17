Myrtle Beach police names two veteran officers involved in fatal shooting

Myrtle Beach police named the two veteran officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man on Saturday.

The officers were Cpl. Daniel Preciado and Ptrl. Thad Morgan, the department announced on Thursday. Preciado has 15 years experience and Morgan have five years experience.

Both officers were assigned administrative duties following the incident, per department protocol.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, two officers shot and killed Matthew Graham, 32, of Loris, near 65th Avenue North. Officers said he was spotted with a stolen bicycle and was holding a rifle before the shooting, according to police reports. There were also breaks-ins on Friday night that seemed to be connected to Graham.

