He tried to rape a 12-year-old, then threatened her if she told, Myrtle Beach police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man tried to rape a 12-year-old girl and threatened her if she told anyone, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Daniel Michael Morino, 40, with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of both counts.

The incidents happened between February and August, according to the warrants.

The victim told police Morino tried multiple times to have sex with her and also allegedly groped the 12-year-old.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Morino reportedly used a cellphone to record the girl changing clothes and threatened her if she told anyone about the incidents, according to the warrants.

During the investigation, officers say they obtained a copy of the video Morino recorded.