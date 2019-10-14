Thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants stolen in Conway, Horry County police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants from a Conway area farm, according to a police report.

James Carroll told Horry County police about the ongoing thefts on Saturday, the report states. Carroll is an authorized hemp grower, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant species, but hemp has far less concentration of the chemical that causes someone to get high. Hemp can be used as a material for rope, clothes and food, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The report states that officers went to a Highway 65 residence for a reported larceny of $10,000 or more.

Carroll said he had hemp plants stolen over the past few weeks, the report states. Horry County police redacted the exact number of stolen plants from the report.

Carroll said suspects trespassed on the property and took plants from the field, the report states. He gave police videos and pictures of the armed suspects.

The suspects left a cellphone and handheld cutters in one of the fields, and police took those items, according to the report.