Man charged with domestic violence after incident with wife of three weeks, police say

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence in connection to an incident with his wife of three weeks, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Ocean Boulevard on Thursday night in reference to a dispute that took place, the report states. The victim told police that she and a man — later identified as her husband, Charles William Thames — were arguing when the altercation became physical, according to the report.

Police arrested Thames and charged him with second-degree domestic violence because of a prior conviction for the same crime, the report states.

The victim told police that Thames claimed she stole his drugs and the argument escalated because she did not want his friend, who had rented the hotel room, there, the report states. The victim then took a shower in attempt to stop the argument, according to the report.

However, once she got out of the shower the argument continued, leading to a physical altercation in which the victim said Thames punched her in the face twice, the report states. The victim said after the assault, which left her face swollen and hurting, Thames left the room, according to the report.

Officers found Thames at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Kings Highway, where he denied hitting the victim, saying her face was swollen because of a toothache, the report states. Thames told police that the victim had hit and scratched him in the face, though police noted there was no visible injuries to him, according to the report.

Online records show Thames was charged with domestic violence in 2008.