Myrtle Beach police, SLED investigate officer-involved shooting near 65th Avenue North

SHARE COPY LINK

Two Myrtle Beach police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 65th Avenue North and Wedgewood Drive, according to the department.

The department did not release details of the what led to the shooting, the suspect’s condition or the officer’s status.

Myrtle Beach police will be conducting its own investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will also review the incident, according to the department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with photos, video or information about the incident is asked to contact SLED at (803) 737-9000 or Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382.