SHARE COPY LINK

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a suspicious package on the 700 block of Main Street.

Officers have closed several streets near the downtown location as they tend to the scene. People are asked to avoid the area near. Traffic is being rerouted in some areas.

Main Street is off U.S. Highway 501 near the old Pavilion site in downtown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW