Could a murder suspect who has spent 10 years on the run be returning to Horry County?

An apparent effort is underway that would allow a murder suspect who spent the last nine years on the run to return to Horry County to face charges.

David Pacheco, 35, fled Horry County while awaiting trial in 2010, and he has not been caught. But, recent court filings seem to suggest he wants to return. Last month, a judge lifted a 2010 bench warrant, and now Pacheco has until mid-December to report before a judge.

Pacheco’s Attorney Kirk Truslow did not respond in time for this report. Solicitor for the 15th Judicial Circuit Jimmy Richardson said the state believes Pacheco fled the country.

Horry County police charged Pacheco in connection to a July 2008 shooting on Adrian Highway outside of Conway. According to an arrest warrant, Pacheco approached Victor Marcelos Arce’s vehicle, and shot the victim seven times.

The shooting happened after a crash between Pacheco’s and Arce’s vehicles, according to the warrant. Police say Pacheco was responsible for the wreck.

Officers arrested Pacheco two days after the shooting, according to court records.

Josh Bell Jbell@thesunnews.com

In March 2010, a judge set Pacheco’s bond at $25,000. Three months later, a judge issued the bench warrant after Pacheco failed to appear in court. A bench warrant allows police to detain a suspect once they are caught, Richardson said.

There was no action in the case until August 2019 when the defense asked a Horry County court to lift the bench warrant. The motion to lift the warrant does not include any reasoning for the request.

A judge lifted the warrant despite the state’s objection’s, Richardson said. According to the judge’s order, Pacheco has until Dec. 9 to report in Horry County court, or a new warrant will be issued.

While Pacheco was on the run, his case was moved into a failure-to-appear status, court records show. It has since been restored on the court’s docket as an active case.

Richardson, who said the case was odd, stated that their office is reviewing it if they need to proceed to trial. But, he said there will be challenges given the time that has passed since the killing.