Man arrested in suspected shooting in Myrtle Beach faces decades in prison

A 26-year-old man faces decades in prison for his alleged role in a Myrtle Beach shooting.

The shooting happened in April, but police arrested Daniel Lee Suiter on Wednesday in connection to the incident. He was charged with attempted murder.

Shortly before midnight on April 8, officers responded to the area of 16th Avenue North and Chester Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they were directed to the 400 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a police report.

Authorities determined the shooting started in the parking lot near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Chester Street. Police say the incident involved one victim, who is also listed as a suspect in the police report.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.