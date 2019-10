SHARE COPY LINK

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet.

The department announced the investigation on Wednesday morning, but details were sparse. Deputies are on scene at 4527 Old Kings Highway. The home is near Wachesaw Road.

There is no threat to the public, according to acting Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Anyone with information about the incident 843-546-5102.

