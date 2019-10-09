Myrtle Beach area home served as center of large drug operation busted by feds, DEA says

SHARE COPY LINK

Kilograms of cocaine were moved through a Myrtle Beach area home, and now two men face federal charges for their roles in the suspected distribution, authorities say.

A federal grand jury indicted Tyrone Clary and Barrett Daniel Sinclair Hanner on drug and conspiracy charges Tuesday.

On Sept. 11, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped Clary for a traffic violation on I-20 in Lexington County, according to an affidavit by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent. Clary allowed troopers to search his car, and they found more than two kilograms of cocaine, officials say.

Clary told police he was taking the drugs to Hanner at a Manor Circle residence outside Myrtle Beach, according to the filing. Manor Circle is off S.C. Highway 707 in the Socastee area.

Clary said he made previous trips to the home and delivered an additional two kilograms of cocaine to Hanner, authorities said.

Agents decided to do a controlled delivery to the house that same day. Via phone conversations, Hanner told Clary to bring the cocaine to his home and later sent Clary the Manor Circle address, according to the filing.

As Clary turned on the road, he called Hanner and told him to bring a screwdriver outside to help in taking the cocaine from the car, the filing states. At the home, Clary reached into the vehicle to remove the drugs when police swarmed in and arrested Hanner. They also found a screwdriver in his pocket.