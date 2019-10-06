She threw a man’s luggage into the ocean while he went to buy her beer, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 43-year-old woman is facing a destruction of property charge after throwing a man’s luggage into the ocean while he was out to buy her beer, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

On Saturday, police responded to 450 20th Avenue North for the report of a larceny, the report states. The victim told police he’d gone to the store to buy the woman — later identified as Tonya Shannon Locklear — beer while she watched his bags, according to the report.

Upon returning, the man told police, his bags were soaked, with sand inside and out and it, and items were missing from them, the report states. The officer recognized the bags from a call from earlier in the day, according to the report.

Earlier that day, the officer responded for a welfare check at the same location, where a woman took luggage into the ocean with her, the report states. Police spoke to a witness who said a woman had thrown bags into the ocean before walking northbound on the beach, according to the report.

Police located Locklear a block north of the incident location, where she explained she had been hit by a “rogue wave” and lost control of the bags, the report states. Locklear told police the bags were hers, and the officer told her to gather her belongings and keep them out of the ocean, according to the report.

Numerous others flagged the officer down afterward in attempt to figure out why the woman threw her bags into the ocean, the report states.

Locklear is charged with destruction of property of less than $2,000.