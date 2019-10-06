Woman hurls racial slurs at police after she and her husband tried to hide gun, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Myrtle Beach police arrested a couple — followed by the woman yelling racial slurs at cops and the revelation of the man’s previous felonies — that was attempting to hide a gun that neither had a permit for, according to an incident report.

A little after midnight Saturday, police responded to the White Sands Motel, located at 708 North Kings Highway, for the report of a man carrying a handgun, the report states. Officers found a man matching the complainant’s description — later identified as Timothy George Covington, 38 — in the parking lot of a the Subway restaurant next to the motel, according to the report.

Police saw what appeared to be a black handgun in his right hand as he walked to his vehicle before placing the weapon inside of the passenger-side door before shutting it, the report states. As Covington walked away from the vehicle an officer approached him and asked if they could talk, according to the report.

As the officer got closer, a woman — later identified as Jacklene Sherika Covington, 35 — became dismissive, telling officers multiple times there was no problem, the report states. After police detained Covington and secured the gun from the vehicle, Jacklene Covington became increasingly disorderly, leading to her detainment, according to the report.

Timothy Covington said he was carrying the gun — which he had no concealed carry permit for — because his wife, Jacklene, was wearing yoga pants and could not wear it, the report states. Jacklene Covington, however, told officers that she saw police approaching and told her husband to get rid of it, according to the report.

Because their stories did not match up, police put both under arrest, the report states. When told she was being placed under arrest, Jacklene Covington became aggressive and called officers racial slurs “over and over again,” according to the report.

Both were taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, where police discovered Timothy Covington had multiple felony breaking-and-entering and possession-of-gun charges out of North Carolina, the report states.

Police charged both with unlawful carrying of a pistol, while Jacklene Covington also received a charge for disorderly conduct, police records show.