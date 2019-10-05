Charred clothes, flooded floors: Landlord reports damage days after ‘not smooth’ eviction

SHARE COPY LINK

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a landlord told them his maintenance man found his rental property flooded with water and containing clothes that appeared to have been set on fire days after evicting some tenants there, according to an incident report.

On Friday, police responded to the 200 block of North Myrtle Street for the report of damage to property, the report states. The landlord said his maintenance man found the residence flooded with other damages after an serving an eviction Tuesday that was “not smooth,” according to the report.

The owner said he changed the locks following the eviction and sent his maintenance man over to do inventory on what repairs would be needed, the report states. The maintenance man said the residence was intact when he left, according to the report. However, when he returned, he heard water running and found the kitchen completely flooded, the report states.

The maintenance man said he found a pair of pants stuffed into the drain of the bathtub of the main bathroom, where water was overflowing, according to the report. He also reported that the back bedroom window was open, unlike when he was previously there, the report states.

The maintenance man said he found a piece of clothing hanging in a bedroom closet that appeared to have been set on fire, according to the report. Police noted seeing what looked like a bandanna there that had been charred from fire, the report states. Cops also reported seeing a bottle containing an unknown liquid on the top shelf of the closet, according to the report.

The maintenance man said the stove had been removed from the kitchen and was gone, the report states.

Police received consent to search the residence and continue to investigate.

Four people lived at the location before the eviction, the report states.