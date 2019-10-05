Myrtle Beach man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

SHARE COPY LINK

A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl younger than 11 years old, according to an Horry County police report.

Christopher Leon Powell is in jail awaiting bail after being booked Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11 years old, the incident report states.

According to the police report, on Sept. 19 officers responded to a residence in Horry County for the report of a sexual assault that allegedly happened between Aug. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2018. The complainant told officers she confronted Powell about the victim’s allegations during the time frame, but he said the girl’s story was false, the report states. However, the complainant said that as time went on the victim did not change her story and kept bringing it up, according to the report.

The victim told police she had just finished taking a shower when Powell came into the bathroom, picked her up and threw her on the bed, the report states. She said Powell then pulled her towel off and performed a sex act, according to the report.

The victim told police the complainant and Powell initially told her not to tell anyone about the incident, the report states.

The charge of first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor under 11 years old in South Carolina carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison.