One person stabbed in reported fight near Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach police investigating

SHARE COPY LINK

One person was stabbed near Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard for a reported fight around 12:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, authorities found one victim with injuries that appeared to be stab wounds, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

EMS took the victim to the hospital, according to Vest.

Myrtle Beach police continues to investigate the incident.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW