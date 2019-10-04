Crime

One person stabbed in reported fight near Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach police investigating

One person was stabbed near Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard for a reported fight around 12:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, authorities found one victim with injuries that appeared to be stab wounds, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

EMS took the victim to the hospital, according to Vest.

Myrtle Beach police continues to investigate the incident.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  