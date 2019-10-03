Police charge Surfside Beach man in connection to series of car thefts in Market Common

SHARE COPY LINK

Myrtle Beach police have charged a Surfside Beach man in connection to a series of vehicle thefts in a neighborhood in The Market Common, according to a press release.

Benjamin Thomas Frasier, 32, has been charged with 12 counts of burglary auto, one county of first-degree burglary and one count of grand larceny. He is in the custody of Myrtle Beach police while awaiting a bond hearing, the release states.

Beginning in late September, MBPD received multiple vehicle thefts in the Emmens Preserve neighborhood of the Market Common, according to the release. Using video submitted by residents — most from the Neighbors app through Ring, which the department has a partnership with — and images from the agency’s stationary license plate readers, police were able to identify Frasier as the suspect, the release states.

On Wednesday, police were alerted when Frasier’s vehicle entered the neighborhood and took him into custody after an unsuccessful attempt to flee, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Public safety is a shared responsibility,” said MBPD Chief Amy Prock said in a prepared statement, “we get our best results when community members work with our investigators to provide the information needed to identify and apprehend those responsible for committing crimes in our city.”

The department did, however, point out that the burglaries were crimes of opportunity, meaning they could have been avoided if doors had been locked.

“Please remember to lock and secure your vehicles and homes, remove valuables, and contact the police department if you see anything suspicious,” the release advises.

Frasier could face additional charges, according to the release.