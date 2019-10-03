Conway woman had to go to work, so she left kids home alone, report says

SHARE COPY LINK

A 2-year-old was found wandering Conway streets after the woman who was supposed to be babysitting abandoned the child to go to work, police say.

Conway police charged Keandra Michaud Robertson, 30, with unlawful neglect of a child. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and released Thursday on $10,000 bond.

Officers found the 2-year-old wandering near 13th Street around 3 p.m., according to a police report. Two other children were also found in alone in a home where the child lived. The children said they got home from school and didn’t know where their guardian went, the report states.

Police spoke to Robertson, who said she was supposed to be watching the children for another person. But, Robertson said she had to go to work, according to the report. She couldn’t find anyone to watch the 2-year-old, so she left.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.