Horry County police resolve brief standoff with suspect in Little River area

A brief standoff with police in the Little River area ended with one person in custody.

Police on scene at Punk Road confirmed one person was detained following the roughly 90 minute standoff. Punk Road runs off S.C. Highway 57 South.

Horry County Police Capt. Brandon Stickland said officers went to Punk Road to help U.S. Marshals search for a wanted person. When police arrived at the home, people said the suspect was inside.

Strickland said officers used a cell phone to negotiate with the person and resolved the situation peacefully.

