Suspect in Georgia murder case arrested in Myrtle Beach homeless shelter

A 22-year-old woman charged with murder in Georgia was arrested at a Myrtle Beach homeless shelter.

Anslee Danielle Foster, of Habersham County, Georgia, is being charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man, according to a news release from the City of Cornelia Police Department.

Cornelia police officers responded about 10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a possible suicide, and they discovered Christopher Elderth dead at the scene, the release states.

During the investigation, police gathered evidence to obtain a warrant on Foster for the murder charge.

The release states that Foster was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Department at a homeless shelter, but it doesn’t say when, and no information on her arrest was available in online public records. MBPD spokesman Cpl. Tom Vest could not immediately locate information about the arrest.

Cornelia Police noted that the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected since they are currently in the beginning stages of the extradition process. Police added that this is an isolated incident and are unaware at this time whether Foster and Elderth knew each other.