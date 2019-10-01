Man accused of using Snapchat to meet minor he later raped, Horry County report says

SHARE COPY LINK

A Myrtle Beach met a minor victim on Snapchat and then raped her, according to a police report.

Horry County police charged Brandon Tyler O’Hara, 24, with second-offense criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Officers spoke to the victim who said she met O’Hara through Snapchat, the report states. The victim’s age was not listed in the police report, but County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore confirmed it was a minor.

On Saturday, while the victim was at the McLeod Hospital for another matter, she called O’Hara to pick her up, according to the report. The minor said she voluntarily left the hospital.

A person who was with the minor at McLeod told officers the victim said she was going to the bathroom, according to the report. After a moment, the person realized the victim was not coming back.

The child was then entered into a national database as missing.

The victim later came to Conway Medical Center, according to the report. The minor told the police that O’Hara sexually assaulted her at a parking lot near his residence, the report states.