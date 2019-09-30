Horry County police arrest 8 people on drug trafficking, possession charges

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Eight people were arrested in a drug bust conducted by Horry County Police last week.

The raid happened Sept. 25 on the 2100 block of Woodward Drive outside of Conway, according to a release.

Police seized 21 grams of heroin, 45.6 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of cocaine, 2 pills of Oxycodone, a stolen handgun and $1,113.

The following people were arrested:

Orlando Z. Barbour Jr. faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of crack base and possession of a stolen firearm.

Christopher A. Brantley faces charges of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen fire arm.

Jimmy L. Calloway Jr. faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I through IV, possession of a stolen firearm.

Thomas Cox Jr. faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine base and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deonta D. Gore faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.

Tyrek J. Hardy faces charges of trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine base, possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jaylen K. Johnson faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine base, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm.

Jahriem Y. Smith faces charges of trafficking heroin, possession of less than one gram of cocaine base, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm.