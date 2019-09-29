Man charged with gun violation said he was firing at an intruder trying to steal his fan

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 52-year-old man is facing a weapon charge after shooting a rifle within Myrtle Beach city limits during an incident in which he said someone was trying to steal his fan, according to a police report.

Early Friday morning, police responded to 6702 Jefferson Place for a shots fired call, the report states. The suspect — later identified as Frederick William Vaughan — told police that while he was inside his residence watching television an unknown man entered his home and stood in the shadows of the stairwell, according to the report.

Vaughan told police he grabbed rifle lying near him and shot a round to scare off the intruder, the report states. According to the report, Vaughan told police he fired another shot that went just over the intruder’s head as he ran from the property.

Vaughan then went to the home of a neighbor, listed as the complainant, with the weapon still in his hands and asked her to call 9-1-1, saying he’d just been robbed, the report states. Vaughan told police the intruder was attempting to take “his fan,” according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The neighbor told police she heard three shots, the report states. She told police that when Vaughan came to her door she did not see anyone running away from the scene, according to the report.

Vaughan was taken to the hospital and later received a citation for discharging a firearm within city limits, the report states.