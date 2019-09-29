Couple charged in fight that included a brick thrown through a car’s window, cops say

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

A couple is facing charges after a physical altercation in which a brick was thrown through a car window, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

On Friday morning, police responded to the 800 block of South Kings Highway for the report of an assault, the report states. A witness was viewing security cameras when she saw a man and woman — later identified as Jason Anardo Morris Jr. and Leslie Ann Lawrence — hitting each other, according to the report.

Lawrence told police that “nothing had happened but an argument,” was very evasive and only admitted to possibly scratching Morris during the disagreement, the report states.

Morris told officers Lawrence was mad at him about another woman he was possibly seeing, according to the report. He said he tried to leave after the small argument before Lawrence followed him outside and threw a brick at the passenger-side window of his car, shattering it, the report states.

Morris said he then got out of the car and “wrapped up” Lawrence and held her there for some time to prevent her from throwing another brick at his car, according to the report.

The complainant played for police surveillance footage that around 11:15 a.m. showed the couple exit the location, followed by Morris making his way to the driver’s-side of his car before Lawrence breaks the passenger-side window by throwing a brick at it, the report states. The video then shows Morris get out of the car and grab Lawrence by the arms as to try to stop her from throwing another brick, according to the report.

Afterward, Morris is shown throwing a punch that caused a scrape to the right side of Lawrence’s forehead during another struggle, the report states. Later, the footage showed the couple leave the back door of the location while still “struggling with each other,” according to the report.

By then, Morris was shirtless — he said Lawrence had ripped it off during the fight — and he had multiple cuts to the left side of his head, the report states.

Both were charged with third-degree criminal domestic violence and issued a ticket, according to the report. Morris — Lawrence’s boyfriend and coinhabitant — chose not to press charges for the damage to his vehicle, the report states.