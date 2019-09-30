Man who killed one, shot and injured others on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Blvd seeks new trial

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A man serving decades in prison for killing one, and injuring three others, during a 2007 shooting on Ocean Boulevard says he should get a new trial.

Brian Spears argues his lawyers were ineffective in both the trial and appeals process. He made his claims in a hand-written, post-conviction rights request filed in Horry County court last week.

Spears shot and killed Aaron Hammonds, 22, on May 27, 2007 during a bike rally weekend. Another man and two women who stood near the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach were also injured in the shooting.

Two other men were charged in connection to the shooting.

A jury convicted Spears and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder, and 20 years each for three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill. The sentences were to run at the same time.

Spears, aka “Bos,” is currently at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

In his filing, Spears highlighted several ways his lawyers were ineffective. One was that during the trial, his lawyer did not call a witness to the stand. Spears said the witness did not pick him out of a photo line-up and instead picked out one of the co-defendants.

“There was no physical evidence connecting Spears to the shooting,” Spears also contends in his filing.